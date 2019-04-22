The announcement of Akshay Kumar starrer releasing in Eid 2020 was made first and then, the news of Salman reserving dates of Eid broke. But, Khiladi Kumar is no mood to step back and avoid the box-office clash with Bhaijaan. Looks like, Eid 2020 is going to be super-exciting for Bollywood freaks.

One of the most awaited sequels Sooryavanshi, whose first part we have been watching on Set Max since so many years is going to be back soon. With Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the movie is ready to create magic. The official announcement of the movie was made on March 5, 2019, and since then the fans have been waiting for further updates. Soon after that, news broke that Salman Khan’s Inshallah starring Alia Bhatt will be releasing in Eid 2020. Well, this time, Khiladi Kumar is all set to clash with Salman Khan starrer on box-office as his Sooryavanshi will also be releasing in Eid 2020.

The announcement of Akshay Kumar starrer releasing in Eid 2020 was made first and then, the news of Salman reserving dates of Eid broke. But, Khiladi Kumar is no mood to step back and avoid the box-office clash with Bhaijaan. Looks like, Eid 2020 is going to be super-exciting for Bollywood freaks.

Sooryavanshi will be bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banners of Dharma Productions and the director-producer made an official announcement that Katrina Kaif is going to be the lead actress of the movie. Not just that, he also highlighted that Sooryavanshi will be releasing on the special occasion of Eid, next year. This move has very well made clear that the makers are in no mood to shift the dates for clearing space for Salman Khan starrer Inshallah.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s official announcement of his social media accounts!

Although tough to assume but we wonder if Salman Khan is going to take a step back to avoid the clash or will he stick to his Eid release. Well, if the clash happens, it will be a clash between Khiladi Kumar fans and Salman Khan fans. Recently, Salman Khan was seen talking about his upcoming lined up projects. In the interview, he said that he will start with Dabangg 3 first and then the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction. The cop drama Dabangg 3 is going to release in December 2019 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah has been scheduled for Eid, 2020.

On the work front, Salman is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming project Bharat. It will be starring Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

