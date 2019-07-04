Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt to start shooting for Inshallah under tight security in Miami: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will soon be shooting for Inshallah. Director of the film, Sanja Leela Bhansali, has been looking forward to providing the best security arrangements for the actors on the sets of the film.

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt to start shooting for Inshallah under tight security in Miami: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt are all set to start shooting for their upcoming flick, Inshallah. One of the much-awaited films of the year, Inshallah is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is currently busy finalising the locations for the film. Reports said that Bhansali has finalised Varanasi and Uttarakhand as the location for the film so far. It has been reported that Varanasi would be Alia’s hometown in the film. Apart from the locations across India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also zeroed down on some locations outside the country for the US schedule of the film.

The reports said that the beaches of Miami and Orlando have been finalised so far. However, the security measures are yet to ascertain as Alia and Salman are huge stars in the US too, mainly Miami as it has massive Indian diaspora as well. Thus, Bhansali has been looking forward to arranging proper security measurements for the stars. Most of the Hollywood films that have been shot in Miami had huge security arrangements. This is one of the other reported reason for the Padmavat director’s concern over the security arrangement.

This is going to be the first time that Salman and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space together. After the success of Bharat, Salman will be seen in Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha. He will be playing a 20-year-old in the film. The shooting of the film is currently underway. Alia, on the other hand, may soon release and feature in her own music video, reports said.

