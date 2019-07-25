Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Inshallah will have a second lead in the movie which is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ever since the news of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Inshallah was announced, fans have been super excited to see Salman and Alia’s on-screen chemistry and the reunion of Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Salman Khan after 11 years.

The latest news about Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Inshallah is that the movie will have another leading lady apart from Alia Bhatt and that the film will have a third angle twist to it.

Although nothing has been confirmed as of now, rumours suggest that just like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s previous movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Devdas, Inshallah too will have two female leads. If the news is true, it will be interesting to see who is the third leading lady of the film.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be working in a movie together after a gap of 19 long years. They worked in iconic movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 post which Salman was seen in a cameo in Bhansali’s 2007 movie Saawariya.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Bhansali and Salman to reunite after such a long time and the fact that Salman Khan has been paired opposite Alia Bhatt, it makes Inshallah one of the most awaited movies of next year. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on Eid next year.

Salman Khan was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture Bharat which was a box office blockbuster. He is currently busy shooting for Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 3 which is slated to hit the silver screen by the end of 2019.

The film is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. He will also be seen in Kick 2 which will go on floor soon. Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have previously worked together in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khamoshi: The Musical, and Saawariya. Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will be playing the lead role in the movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App