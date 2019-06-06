Inshallah Release Date, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt movie Inshallah release date, Inshallah movie 2020 cast: The release date of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Inshallah has finally been confirmed. The movie will release on Eid 2020 and is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Inshallah Release Date: After the phenomenal success of Salman Khan’s Bharat, another big news for all Salman Khan fans is that the release date of his forthcoming film Inshallah has been released. The film, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles will be releasing on Eid 2020. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the release date of Salman-Alia starrer which will be helmed by none other than ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

With Inshallah, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be reuniting on-screen for a movie after 19 long years. They last worked together in iconic movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Also, it will be the first time when Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will be seen in a movie together. This good news comes after Salman Khan’s Bharat, which was released yesterday on the occasion of Eid broke all box office records and earned Rs 42 crore on the opening day. Hopefully, Inshallah, which will be releasing on Eid as well, will have a great and massive opening at the box office.

IT'S OFFICIAL… Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali… #Inshallah release date finalized: #Eid 2020… SLB teams up with Salman after a long gap… #Inshallah stars Salman and Alia Bhatt. #Eid2020 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last movie Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018 and now there are high expectations from Inshallah as it will feature Bollywood megastar Salman Khan who just delivered a blockbuster and Alia Bhatt who has been doing some great work in movies like Raazi and Gully Boy. Although not much has been disclosed about Inshallah yet, fans are very excited for the reunion of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

