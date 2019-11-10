Salman Khan, the bhaijaan of Bollywood has been in a number of relationships, from Katrina to Aishwarya, here is all you need to know about his relationship.

Salman Khan has been part of a number of controversies because of his relationship and all the wrong reasons. Salman and his relationship are quiet famous and so are his controversy and here we are to tell you about the relationships he had been a part of.

Salman’s first love story is not very much famous and people are not aware of it much. Salman was in love when he was a teenager, just like everyone he also shared a cute romantic love story with Shaheen in his teenage days. Shaheen was a model at that time and Salman was 19 years old and the rumours were also in the town that the two were going to tie the knots.

Salman was in a relationship with Miss India of 1980, Sangita Bijlani too but Sangeeta called off the marriage with him and left him for her career. Salman’s relationship also ended because of his drinking habits and abusive behaviour, as at that time he was dating Somy Ali, who ended things with him because of his drinking habits.

Aishwarya Rai also stands on Salman’s love affair and it was, of course, a controversial one and it brings out the abusive behaviour of Salman in public. Aishwarya also ended things with him as she could not take his abusive behaviour anymore and she ended things with him.

Salman Khan and his controversy were pretty famous but with his ageing, he was changed and came out as a different person and he started ageing like a fine old wine which only got better with time.

The question of Salman’s marriage is stuck at everyone’s mouth but the answer of it is only known by Salman Khan. From Katrina to Hazel Keech, he has been with many girls but did not tie knots with them.

