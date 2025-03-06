Salman Khan And Kabir Khan Reunion On The Cards? Director Opens Up About 'Babbar Sher'

Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan has finally addressed the rumors of a collaboration with Salman Khan after two successful blockbusters. Since last month, there have been reports that Salman Khan and Kabir Khan are collaborating on their long-debated project, ‘Babbar Sher’. In one of his recent media interviews, director Kabir Khan cleared the air about the speculations of his continuous meeting with Salman Khan over a project.

Kabir Khan denied meeting Salman Khan over anything related to Babbar Sher and said it is just rumors and they have not been discussing anything now. However, he discussed that Salman has played an important role in his career, and they frequently meet and have chats but are not related to ‘Babbar Sher’.

“That’s unfounded. As a director, I meet actors, and we chat, and, of course, Salman is someone who has played such a strong role in my career, so I keep chatting with him. I think when I went to meet him once, that conversation happened, and that name Babbar Sher came up. I think it was an exciting name, so people picked it up. But no, there’s actually nothing right now,” Kabir said in one of his recent media interactions.

Notably, Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have worked together in three films ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, and ‘Tubelight’. Their initial collaborations ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ worked big time at the box office and they were blockbusters. However, their last collaboration ‘Tubelight’ was a box office disaster.

Salman Khan and Atlee collaboration is not happening

Kabir Khan also shared plans for his next venture and he said that he’s not sure about anything right now but he may give a surprise in the next 3 months. Kabir Khan’s last directorial movie was a biopic on India’s first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, ‘Chandu Champion’ starring Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Salman Khan’s next project is AR Murugadoss’s ‘Sikandar’ starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is slated to release on Eid 2025.

Earlier there were reports that Salman Khan and Jawan fame director Atlee are collaborating on a period drama movie. The movie was touted to also have Rajinikanth in the leading role and it was meant to be Salman-Atlee-Rajinikanth’s first collaboration. However, now the reports are that the film has been put on the back burner due to casting issues.

