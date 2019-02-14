Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to recreate O O Jaane Jaana: The Bharat actors will be seen grooving to the tune of Dabangg star's revamped track O O Jaane Jaana which will feature Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif in the forthcoming project Time To Dance.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to recreate O O Jaane Jaana: With the growing trend of making 90’s songs remakes, next song to join the list is Salman Khan’s popular track O O Jaane Jaana from Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. The song had garnered immense recognition due to Khan’s shirtless avatar. The track will reportedly be remade for Sooraj Pancholi’s and Isabelle Kaif’s project Time To Dance. According to the sources, there will be two versions of the song, one which will be a part of the narrative while the other will be a promotional track featuring Salman and Katrina along with the leads.

The promotional track will be shot at a film studio after Salman and Katrina finish the shooting of their upcoming film Bharat. A source revealed that it will be a modern-day portrayal of the original track and will be shot on lavishly-mounted sets. Also, Salman and Katrina’s presence will be restricted to the promotional song and the duo will not be a part of the film.

The revamped version will be voiced by Kamaal Khan, who also crooned the original track. Directed by Stanley D’Costa, the film also stars Waluscha De Sousa in a pivotal role. While the earlier track was composed by Jatin-Lalit, the new version will be composed by Shivai Vyas. The news has that Isabelle will play a competitive ballroom dancer, while Sooraj will portray a street dancer. They both will showcase their acting skill along with their dancing skills as they will be seen performing styles like Salsa, Zumba and Bachata.

