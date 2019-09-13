Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva are all set for a remake of Korean film Veteran, reports says that they have titled the film Radhe. In the film wanted Salman Khan's name was Radhe which had been proove lucky for him.

Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva are all set for Eid 2020 as they are coming up with Korean film Veteran’s remake. Recently it has been reported that Salman Khan star is to be titled Radhe. The name is familiar to Salman Khan as he ruled the heart of the fans with this name in the film wanted. However, nothing has been revealed officially.

The fans loved his name and the character in the film wanted, Radhe left an incredible impression on the audience. The combo is doing great together, they are working on the film Dabangg 3 right now and will be shoot for Veteran’s remake soon. It will be interesting to ee that after doing phenomenal hits how they are going to do with this unique and different idea.

Earlier there were too many expectations from many of Salman khan’s film to release on Eid 2020. Initially, it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah which was shelved. Then people were expecting other, finally, the makers revealed that Bhaijaan will bang the theaters on Eid with Prabhu Deva’s Veteran remake.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Dabangg 3, kick 2, Pulimurugan Hindi Remake, Wanted 2, Majdhaar, Partner 2, and Sher Khan. Well, after the mind-blowing poster of Dabangg 3 people are eagerly waiting to see that what this duo brings this time.

Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva had done wanted and Dabangg together and now fans are amazed to see them back for Dabangg 3. The news of doing Veteran remake puts the cherry on top. Till now there is no update on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, somehow Prabhu Deva’s Veteran announcement distracted the fans from it. Although they were waiting to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan together after 17 years.

