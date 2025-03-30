Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ FIRST Reviews Out: Fans Call It ‘The Perfect Eid Gift’

Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ FIRST Reviews Out: Fans Call It ‘The Perfect Eid Gift’

Salman Khan is back with a bang in Sikandar, an electrifying action thriller that has set social media ablaze. Released on Eid, the film is already being hailed as the ultimate festive treat for fans worldwide.

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan returns to the silver screen with Sikandar, an action-packed thriller directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Released globally today, March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, the film has ignited excitement among fans, who have eagerly anticipated its arrival.

Fans Hail ‘Sikandar’ as the Ultimate Eid Treat

Social media platforms are abuzz with praise for Sikandar, with fans celebrating its intense action sequences, Salman Khan’s powerful performance, and its larger-than-life spectacle. Many have dubbed it the “perfect Eid gift” from the superstar, highlighting its mass appeal and entertainment value. The film’s high-octane stunts and emotional core have struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

Check Social Media Reactions

Theatres Witness a Frenzy of Applause

The film’s release has triggered a frenzy in cinemas, with enthusiastic audiences cheering and whistling during Salman Khan’s entry scene and gripping action moments. Early reviews point to Sikandar as a thrilling blend of adrenaline-pumping action, punchy dialogues, and emotional storytelling, making it a complete entertainer.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying the role of Saisri, marking her first collaboration with Salman Khan. Other key cast members include Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj as Minister Pradhan, Sharman Joshi as Amar, and Prateik Babbar.

Salman Khan unveiled a new poster for his upcoming film on Wednesday, announcing in the caption, “See you in theatres worldwide on 30th March! #Sikandar.”

Unconventional Approach to Release Sikander

This isn’t the first time the actor has taken an unconventional approach to a film’s release. In 2023, Tiger 3 premiered on a Sunday to coincide with Diwali. While the strategy sparked debate among trade analysts—some pointed out that it bypassed the pre-festival weekend’s box office momentum—others saw merit in the decision.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Distribution at Yash Raj Films, acknowledged that while traditional release patterns are effective, unconventional timing can sometimes work in a film’s favor. In the case of Tiger 3, the team opted for a Laxmi Puja day release, despite it being a slower day for ticket sales, believing it would yield better long-term results.

Starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi alongside Salman Khan, Tiger 3 went on to gross over ₹280 crore at the box office.

Also Read: L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

Filed under


Czech authorities declare

Czech Region Declares State of Emergency After Train Derailment Triggers ‘World’s Largest’ Benzene Leak
Ukraine accuses Russia of

Ukraine Accuses Russia of ‘War Crime’ After Ruusia Strikes Military Hospital, Kills Civilians
Salman Khan's Sikandar ro

Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ FIRST Reviews Out: Fans Call It ‘The Perfect Eid...
Nitin Gadkari Offers Trib

Nitin Gadkari Offers Tribute To Babasaheb Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi
Trump insists the U.S. wi

‘We’ll Get Greenland, 100%’: Trump Reiterates His Plan To Acquire Greenland, Says Military Force Not...
A powerful 7.7 earthquake

Myanmar Earthquake Released Energy Equal To 334 Atomic Bombs, Say Geologists
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Czech Region Declares State of Emergency After Train Derailment Triggers ‘World’s Largest’ Benzene Leak

Czech Region Declares State of Emergency After Train Derailment Triggers ‘World’s Largest’ Benzene Leak

Ukraine Accuses Russia of ‘War Crime’ After Ruusia Strikes Military Hospital, Kills Civilians

Ukraine Accuses Russia of ‘War Crime’ After Ruusia Strikes Military Hospital, Kills Civilians

Nitin Gadkari Offers Tribute To Babasaheb Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi

Nitin Gadkari Offers Tribute To Babasaheb Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi

‘We’ll Get Greenland, 100%’: Trump Reiterates His Plan To Acquire Greenland, Says Military Force Not Off the Table

‘We’ll Get Greenland, 100%’: Trump Reiterates His Plan To Acquire Greenland, Says Military Force Not...

Myanmar Earthquake Released Energy Equal To 334 Atomic Bombs, Say Geologists

Myanmar Earthquake Released Energy Equal To 334 Atomic Bombs, Say Geologists

Entertainment

L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

Trisha Krishnan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Engagement Rumors – What Is The Truth?

Trisha Krishnan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Engagement Rumors – What Is The Truth?

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Second Single Promo Released, Full Song To Drop On Sunday

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Second Single Promo Released, Full Song To Drop On Sunday

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;

Lifestyle

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice