Salman Khan is back with a bang in Sikandar, an electrifying action thriller that has set social media ablaze. Released on Eid, the film is already being hailed as the ultimate festive treat for fans worldwide.

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan returns to the silver screen with Sikandar, an action-packed thriller directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Released globally today, March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, the film has ignited excitement among fans, who have eagerly anticipated its arrival.

Fans Hail ‘Sikandar’ as the Ultimate Eid Treat

Social media platforms are abuzz with praise for Sikandar, with fans celebrating its intense action sequences, Salman Khan’s powerful performance, and its larger-than-life spectacle. Many have dubbed it the “perfect Eid gift” from the superstar, highlighting its mass appeal and entertainment value. The film’s high-octane stunts and emotional core have struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

Check Social Media Reactions

Sikandar Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐ Advertisement · Scroll to continue Blockbuster, Blockbuster, Blockbuster…… Just Saw sikandar- #Sikandar is the best #SalmanKhan film after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Yes even better than Sultan and TZH.

Even I cry after Watching it,

Too emotional and Action packed

Many goosebump moments. pic.twitter.com/QPqlNohEGG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh76) March 29, 2025

Thrissur Ragam Theatre 🔥🔥🔥🔥😨😨 #Sikandar Movie crowd another level 💥💥 Sikandar Review – ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#SalmanKhan is back with best Story pic.twitter.com/AEBhRbiFNb — va_शी 🚩 (@Sk_z_v) March 30, 2025

Emotional + Action Extravaganza 💉💥 Direction Is Good, but Screenplay is so laggy. This movie will keep you hooked but in parts. Story is inspiring but outdated. Action is damn stylised & Emotional Scenes will make u cry ! Rating – 3/5#SikandarReview #Sikandar #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/bJFcaHlEhu — CINETIME (@cine_time_) March 30, 2025

#Sikandar movie Fans review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “#SalmanKhan ki career ki best movie hai, hum Salman Bhai ke fans movie sirf nahi dekhte usko celebrate karte hai” pic.twitter.com/I0kiLWT5iH — 𝐆𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐛 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐢 (@Only_4Salman) March 30, 2025

Exclusive: #Sikandar has Two HUGEEE SURPRISE ELEMENTS IN THE MOVIE 🤯❤️‍🔥 Audience gonna go BERSERK tomorrow 🫡🥵💥#SalmanKhan gave his CAREER BEST PERFORMANCE after Sultan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nOHgeTe9g9 — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) March 29, 2025

Theatres Witness a Frenzy of Applause

The film’s release has triggered a frenzy in cinemas, with enthusiastic audiences cheering and whistling during Salman Khan’s entry scene and gripping action moments. Early reviews point to Sikandar as a thrilling blend of adrenaline-pumping action, punchy dialogues, and emotional storytelling, making it a complete entertainer.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying the role of Saisri, marking her first collaboration with Salman Khan. Other key cast members include Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj as Minister Pradhan, Sharman Joshi as Amar, and Prateik Babbar.

Salman Khan unveiled a new poster for his upcoming film on Wednesday, announcing in the caption, “See you in theatres worldwide on 30th March! #Sikandar.”

Unconventional Approach to Release Sikander

This isn’t the first time the actor has taken an unconventional approach to a film’s release. In 2023, Tiger 3 premiered on a Sunday to coincide with Diwali. While the strategy sparked debate among trade analysts—some pointed out that it bypassed the pre-festival weekend’s box office momentum—others saw merit in the decision.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Distribution at Yash Raj Films, acknowledged that while traditional release patterns are effective, unconventional timing can sometimes work in a film’s favor. In the case of Tiger 3, the team opted for a Laxmi Puja day release, despite it being a slower day for ticket sales, believing it would yield better long-term results.

Starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi alongside Salman Khan, Tiger 3 went on to gross over ₹280 crore at the box office.

