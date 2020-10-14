Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has finally wrapped up the shooting of his much-anticipated film Radhe. Announcing the wrap of the film, he has promised to come soon.

Salman Khan and the team Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai resumed shooting after a gap of six months for their final schedule with extreme precautions in place to ensure the safety of entire cast and crew. Salman Khan had also shared a glimpse of his character from the film and the production had also recently given a sneak peek to the audience into behind the scene activities from the finals schedule.

A song was picturised at the Aamby Valley and Mehboob studios where they completed the remaining patch work. The 15-20 days film schedule was to go on till the month end, but the film has wrapped up well ahead of the schedule. In a latest video, Salman Khan can be seen announcing a wrap for shooting of Radhe and thanking everyone. The clip ends with the text ‘Coming Soon’, which has upped the excitement around the film.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a Prabhudheva directorial stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions and Sohail Khan Productions.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ to release on Christmas, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ postponed till 2021

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: ‘That marriage was abusive’, says evicted contestant Sara Gurpal on her relationship with Tushar Kumar

Earlier slated for an Eid 2020 release, Radhe had to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and shutting down of theatres across the country. As the country returns to normalcy and cinema halls gear to reopen from October 15, we can expect the new release of Radhe to be unveiled soon.

Also Read: Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut performs yoga to shed 20 kgs she gained to portray Jayalalithaa