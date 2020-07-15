Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss will be back with its next season in September. As per the reports, the Bigg Boss team recently signed a contract with the host Salman Khan.

Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss will be back with its next season in September. We are sure fans are excitedly waiting for any update on Bigg Boss 14.

As per the reports, the Bigg Boss team recently signed a contract with the host Salman Khan. Salman Khan is hosting this show since season 4.

The last season Bigg Boss 13 was quite a hit. The winner of that season was Sidharth Shukla. A report has quoted a source who said that Salman is on board and the show kicks off in two months.

Also read: Netflix to announce a huge slate of films tomorrow, celebrities say #ComeOnNetflix

Also read: Conspiracy theories surround upcoming executive capital Visakhapatnam: Vijay Sai Reddy says govt will investigate

The season will have a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Some popular actors are already rumored to be a part of this show. Among those who are being considered as participants for the show are Nia Sharma, Vivian Desai. Nia Sharma is known for ranking twice in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women.

Sushmita sen’s brother and actor Rajeev sen have also been approached for this season.

In the show contestants always experience lockdown like situations but this time makers will use this theme fully and the games, tasks will be based on the same theme.

Online auditions have been completed. The makers have selected 30 contestants, and out of these 30, 16 will enter the house in Bigg Boss 14.

The show will be shot in Filmcity.

Salman Khan, who spent his lockdown in his farmhouse in Panvel, is getting ready to move into a new house, as per the reports.

Also read: Reliance AGM 2020: New Jio Glass for a 3D experience

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App