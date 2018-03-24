Bollywood actor Salman Khan has assured help for his ailing 'Veergati' co-star Pooja Dadwal, who is suffering from Tuberculosis. In the Da-bangg tour press conference, Salman said that he was not aware that Pooja was going through such a difficult phase in her life and they are trying to help her as much as they can. Speaking about her condition, Pooja had earlier revealed that she is going through a severe financial crisis and has no money for her medical treatment.

“We are trying to help as much as we can. So I think Aunty (Helen Aunty) was already onto it and taken care of it. In fact, I didn’t know that she was going through this difficult phase in her life but, umm, yeah, I think she will be okay,” he said. Talking about her condition, Pooja had earlier said, “I learned 6 months ago that I had something as serious as TB. I tried to contact Salman Khan for help, but nothing has been done so far. If he looks at my video then maybe he will try to offer some help. I have been admitted to this hospital for the last 15 days. I have been doing casino management in Goa for the last several years. I have no money at all, I depend on others for even a cup of tea.”

If the latest reports to be believed, Pooja was abandoned by her husband and in-laws after they got to know about her deteriorating health. The former actor had previously worked in films like Sindoor Saugand and Hindustan. On the other hand, Salman is currently busy shooting for Remo D’ Souza’s directorial Race 3 along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah. After which, he will start working on his upcoming projects like Bharat, Kick 2 and Dabangg 3.

