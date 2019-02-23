Producer Salman Khan quoted at the trailer launch event of his movie Notebook that he only launches deserving candidates. His upcoming film Notebook features newcomers: Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal. Salman Khan further said that Pranutan is very much talented as her acting and way of delivering dialogues is very good and she has performed amazingly in the movie.

Salman Khan is best known for his acting skills and leaves no chance of entertaining fans with his powerful performances. The actor has a massive fan following and keeps giving chance to the newcomers to flourish in the industry. He has even got a title of becoming the Godfather of the industry as he has helped many to come up. Recently, the actor is up to introduce the new set of actors Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal in their upcoming movie Notebook. Some hours back, the trailer of the movie was out and at the trailer launch event of the movie, the producer Salman Khan said that he only gives opportunities to the deserving people. Talking about the actors he has launched, the list includes Aditya Pancholi’s son Suraj, the actor’s brother in law Ayush Sharma, Warina Hussain and Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya.

He further said that Notebook lead female actor Pranutan first appeared at the screen test and then she was selected for the film. Salman Khan also quoted that Pranutan has performed brilliantly in the movie, Starting from her acting to dialogues, everything seems perfect. Talking about Zaheer, he is one of the most hardworking boys and proved his line by quoting one of the incidents from the movie. Once Zaheer was not able to do the right dance step. He took it as a challenge and rehearsed it for several hours and then came the next morning to perform the step. Further, in the launch, lead actor Zaheer said that though he is very nervous as it is his debut film but still he has performed well and is confident about his job. The movie is directed by the famous award-winning man Nitin Kakkar and is set to hit the silver screens on March 29, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More