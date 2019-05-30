Photos of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan from the wedding of Bina Kak's daughter Amrita Singh have gone viral on social media, have a look!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is always known for his unique style statements and it is known to all that Bhai does whatever he wants to do and whatever he wears or carries, becomes a trend eventually. One such proof of Bollywood’s Dabangg Bhaijaan Salman Khan being totally carefree about what the world thinks about him are the throwback photos shared by politician-turned-actor Bina Kak on her Instagram from her daughter Amrita Kak’s wedding. In the photos, we see Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan wearing denim jeans and a white vest.

He is looking totally cool as he poses in the vest and jeans with a cool cap and black shades. The wedding was attended by both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and their photos as well as videos from the wedding of Amrita Kak who is the rakhi sister of Bollywood superstar have gone viral on social media as soon as they were shared by Bina Kak on her official Instagram account.

Bina Kak and Salman Khan have worked together in several movies such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, God Tussi Great Ho, among others. Bina Kak and Salman Khan are very close friends and Bina’s daughter Amrita is known as Salman’s rakhi sister.

Salman Khan has been busy shooting for his forthcoming film Dabangg 3 and is also waiting for the release of his latest movie Bharat which is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5.

Bharat stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Bharat has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Bharat also stars Tabu, Nora Fethi, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff.

Salman Khan has a massive fan base on social media and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie.

