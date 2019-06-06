Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan's latest movie Bharat has broken all box office records and has earned Rs 42.30 crore on the opening day emerging as the biggest opener of this year so far.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again proved that no one can ever beat him at the box office game as his latest movie Bharat has witnessed a grand opening at the box office. Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture Bharat has minted Rs 42.30 crore on the opening day of its release emerging as the biggest Bollywood opener this year so far.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday shared the box office collection of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat and that it has shattered all box office records of this year. Given that it is a Salman Khan film which released on Eid, it was anticipated that the film will take box office by storm and the opening day collections are proved that no one rules box office like the Dabangg Khan.

Bharat has also broken the previous records of Salman Khan-Ali Abbas Zafar’s two films—Tiger Zinda Hai which opened to 34 crores and Sultan which opened to 36 crores making Bharat Salman Khan’s biggest opener till date. With the opening day collection figures of Bharat, it is believed that Salman Khan’s massive stardom is invincible and he has an extremely strong and loyal fan base across the globe.

#Salmania grips the nation… #Bharat storms the BO… Proves *yet again* Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller… #Bharat opens much bigger than Salman – Ali Abbas Zafar’s #TigerZindaHai [₹ 34.10 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 36.54 cr]… Wed ₹ 42.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

His latest film Bharat, which released on June 5 has been helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean movie An Ode To My Father and the film has been co-produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Bhushan Kumar.

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in supporting roles. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will be seen in a cameo in the film.

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood and just like every year, Eid has once again proven to be extremely lucky for Salman Khan and it shows in box office figures of Bharat. Salman Khan will be next seen in Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha. He took to his Twitter handle to thank his fans for all the love and support.

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this… Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

