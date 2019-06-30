Bollywood actor Salman Khan has shared yet another hilarious video on his official Instagram account. In his latest video, the actor can be seen offering water to a monkey in a plastic bottle. However, the monkey's reaction will leave a smile on your face.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has given his official Instagram account a brand new makeover and it is an absolute treat for his fans. By sharing videos on fitness, social messages and pranks, the actor is connecting with his audience like never before. Adding another video to his Instagram diaries, Salman shared a hilarious video with a monkey a few hours ago.

In the video, Salman can be seen offering water to a monkey in a plastic bottle that he wishfully denies. However, when the same monkey is offered water in a glass, he accepts the offer and drinks it. The video is not just adorable and hilarious but also carries a hidden message, i.e Say no to Plastic.

Sharing the video on his profile, Salman Khan captioned that their Bajrangi Bhaijaan does not drink water from a plastic bottle. In no time, the video is going viral on social media and has garnered more than 2 million views.

Take a look at videos earlier shared by Salman Khan:

After the blockbuster success of his latest release Bharat, Salman Khan has started shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha. He will also be seen in upcoming films like Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt, Kick 2 and the Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran. On the small screen, the actor is producing upcoming dance reality show Nach Baliye.

