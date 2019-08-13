Bigg Boss 13 host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for the promos of reality television show Bigg Boss which will be aired in September this year.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is coming back to the small screen with one of the biggest Indian television reality show—Bigg Boss for its 13th season. Salman, who has been hosting the controversial reality show for the past 9 years, has started shooting for the promos of the show and shared a glimpse of his shoot on his Instagram story on Tuesday. In the photo, we see Salman Khan standing in front of the camera with a stick and a green background. Dressed in a grey Nike west and blue lowers, the Dabangg Khan is seen smiling at the camera as she shoots for Bigg Boss 13 promo.

This year, Bigg Boss 13 will have only celebrity guests on the show and no commoners like the previous 3 seasons. According to media speculations, celebs like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Chunky Pandey, Aditya Narayan, Rajpal Yadav, Mugdha Godse, and Siddharth Shukla will be participating in the show.

However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Just like every year, Bigg Boss 13 will also have a different and unique concept and the interesting thing is that for the first time, the set of the show will be made in Mumbai and not in Lonavala.

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality show on Indian TV and has been topping the TRP charts for the past all seasons. Ever since Salman Khan started hosting the show (season 4), it has gained immense popularity and Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Waar is one of the most viewed episodes of the show.

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture Bharat, is also shooting for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. The film is slated to hit the silver screen in December this year near Christmas. He will also be seen in Inshallah co-starring Alia Bhatt.

