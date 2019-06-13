Bharat has toppled Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari that earned Rs 21 crore on its first day. Salman Khan's latest film makes the Bollywood heart-throb the only star in the industry to give 14 films that have earned Rs 100 crore. Bharat earned Rs 42.3 crore on the opening day.

Salman Khan’s latest film Bharat has become the biggest opener of 2019 as the film earned Rs 42.3 crore on the first day of the release. Bharat toppled Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari which earned Rs 21 crore on the first day. The film also toppled Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy that earned Rs 19.40 crore on its first day. Bharat, the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, has collected Rs 174 crore in its first 8 days.

Bharat has been successful at the box office and analysts expect Bharat will cross the Rs 200-crore mark this week. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The movie has become the 14th film of Salman Khan to have crossed the Rs 100-crore mark. The other 13 movies are Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3. The film is the second highest Bollywood opener ever after Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan which grossed Rs 52.25 crore on the first day. The film is also on the 4th position after collecting a huge chunk on the first day. The three movies ahead of it are Baahubali, Avengers: Endgame and Thugs of Hindostan in Hollywood and Bollywood films released in India.

As far as worldwide collection for 2019 goes, Bharat is on second position after Hollywood hit action film Avengers: Endgame which set the record in an opening collection of Rs 53 crore.

Bharat is the remake of Korean film Ode To My Father. Other than Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film stars Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in supporting roles.

Released worldwide on June 5 on Eid 2019, Bharat has received positive reviews from fans and as well as critics for its storyline. The music of the film has also been loved by the audience.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App