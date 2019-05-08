Bharat songs, cast, dialogues, box office and looks: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's next movie Bharat, which is one of the most awaited films of this year is coming closer to its release date and we get you all the details about the songs, cast, dialogues, box office and looks from the movie!

Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan is the undisputed king of Bollywood as well as box office as in the past one decade, he has been taking box office by storm with his amazing work and movies which have made crores of rupees and shattered many box office records. After the successful hits like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and many more, Salman Khan is all set to rule hearts once again with his upcoming film Bharat which is one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

Given that Bharat stars actors like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role and has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it has to be an amazing movie but the kind of love the trailer received from fans and audience, it is being anticipated that Bharat will be Salman Khan’s best film in his career so far and we get you all the details about the songs, dialogues, cast, looks and box office predictions from Salman Khan’s Bharat. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead roles. They have previously worked together in movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and this time once again they will set the screens on fire with their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Bharat is the official Hindi adaptation of South Korean film An Ode To My Father. The film, which was released in 2014, is a melodrama and Bharat is loosely based on the theme of An Ode To My Father.

Salman Khan Bharat movie cast

Bollywood’s Dabangg Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, who is known for his path-breaking performances and blockbuster films, is once again going to shatter many box office records with his upcoming film Bharat which is releasing on June 5 this year. The film, which re-unites Salman Khan, director Ali Abbas Zafar and actress Katrina Kaif once again after the successful Tiger Zinda Hai, also stars talented actors like Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Manav Vij and Kashmira Irani.

While Sunil Grover will be playing the role of Salman Khan’s friend, Jackie Shroff will be seen playing Salman’s on-screen father. Disha Patani will be playing the role of a dancer named Radha and Katrina Kaif will be playing the role of Kumud Raina aka Madam Sir who plays a very important role in the movie and also Salman Khan’s love interest.

Tabu’s role in the film is still not known. However, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will also be seen in a special appearance in the movie which is a great treat for fans! With such a talented cast, Bharat is surely going to entertain views and audience and will emerge as a big Hit. It is set to hit the theatres on June 5.

Bharat movie songs

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Bharat has grabbed all headlines as the trailer and the songs from the film are being loved by the audience across the globe. The trailer of the movie is amazing and so is the music of the film. The great composer duo Vishal-Shekhar have composed the music for Bharat and the lyrics have been penned by none other than renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

The first song from the film to release was Slow Motion which has been filmed by Salman Khan and Disha Patani. Slow Motion has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal under the music Label of T-Series. The song has already garnered 48 million YouTube views and is being loved by fans! The sexy chemistry between Salman Khan and Disha Patani is loved by the audience.

Another song from the film, titled Chashni, which has Abhijeet Srivastava, has been filmed on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and is one of the most melodious and soothing songs of the year. Ahead of the release of the film, fans are waiting for the other songs of Bharat to be released and they loved the first two songs. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bharat box office prediction

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known as the box office king as all his movies take box office by storm and do a phenomenal business across the globe. His previously films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, among others made more than 300 crores at the domestic box office and even the worldwide collections of the film were amazing. With Bharat’s release date coming closer, it is being anticipated that the film will earn Rs 45 crore on an opening day of its release and will cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the opening weekend.

Given that the film is releasing on the occasion of Eid, Bharat is expected to perform exceptionally well at the box office. His previous Eid releases such as Kick and Sultan emerged as mega blockbusters and now fans are waiting for Bharat to shatter all records at the box office. It is one of the most awaited movies of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

The film is expected to do a business of more than 400 crores at the domestic box office with such as good star cast, amazing songs and publicity of the film.

Bharat movie dialogues

The trailer of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat was loved by one and all! The performance by Salman Khan, his smashing introduction in the trailer, his dialogues, everything was just amazing! Not to forget, even Katrina Kaif’s dialogues from the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial were loved by fans! Here are some highlighted and iconic dialogues from Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat which will hit the theatres on June 5:

1-Logon Ko Lagta Hai Ki Ek Middle Class Budhe Ki Life Kitni Boring Rahi Hogi, Ab Unhe Kya Bataiyen Ki Jitne Safed Bal Mere Sar Aur Dadhi Mein Hai….Usse Kahin Jayada Rangin Meri ZindagI Rahi Hai—Salman Khan

2-Har muskurate huye Chehre ke piche ek Dard chupa hota hai—Salman Khan

3-Kuch rishtey khoon se hote hain, Aur kuch zameen se, Tum par donon hai—Jackie Shroff

4-Desh logon se banata hai…Aur logon ki pahchan..Unki parivar se hoti hai….Tujhmein pura desh hai…Bharat—Jackie Shroff

5-Babuji kehte the, kuch rishtey zameer se hote hain, Aur kuch rishtey khoon se…Mere pas dono hi the—Salman Khan

Bharat: Looks of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat, which is releasing on June 5, is one of the most exciting upcoming movies of this year and the trailer of the film took social media by storm and created a lot of buzz on the Internet! Apart from the amazing songs, screenplay, dialogues and story, the different looks of Salman Khan from a young boy to a middle-aged man are something to look forward to!

In one scene he is seen in a retro look dressed in a white shirt and pants with golden work and is slaying it, in another scene he is dressed as a Navy officer and is looking, killer. His middle-aged look in a suit is also interesting. This time, we will also see Katrina in a different look with beautiful curls and is dressed in a saree mostly. Disha Patani, on the other hand, is looking sexy as usual in stunning and sultry outfits and her sexy retro look is to die for!

Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of this year which has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has been backed by Salman Khan’s Salman Khan Films.

It has been backed by Salman Khan’s production house Salman Khan Films and is slated to hit the big screen on June 5. Since it is releasing on the special Eid occasion, it is being anticipated that the film will do a great business at the box office.

