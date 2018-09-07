The biggest reality show Bigg Boss is all set to hit the television screens on September 16. After a lot of chaos about the timings of the show, the makers finally agreed at 9 PM. The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 12 will telecast every day at 9 PM.

In the previous seasons, the show used to telecast at 10:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends. This time too, the audiences were assuming the schedule to be the same. It was yesterday night that Raj Nayak, the CEO of Colours, tweeted and announced that the most-awaited reality show Bigg Boss will now be telecast at 9 pm every day.

The tweet by Raj Nayak was also retweeted by Colours and Bigg Boss’s official handle which made the announcement pretty clear.

#BreakingNews This season of the biggest Reality show on Indian Television #BiggBoss12 to be telecast at 9 PM on all days @ColorsTV! @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @PanasonicIndia — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) September 6, 2018

Bigg Boss is one of those rare shows which evidently gained a large loyal audience base working over the years successfully. Reportedly, Raj Nayak told that the Bigg Boss has not only gained a loyal audience but has also earned impactful alliances and profitable partnerships.

Although, the charm of the show and the format will be the same as always the theme has changed. The theme for the season 12 is vichitra jodi, which means that the contestants this time will be paired up inside the house. One of the attractions of the show is the beautifully designed house which is apparently sited at Goa this time.

With all the coming updates, the excitement for the show is increasing. Although, there have been many debating replies at Raj Nayak’s tweet regarding the timing of the shows. People are curious to know about the new time slot for currently running show Bepannaah.

If #Bepannaah timeslot will be changed once again then shift it before 9pm! Not after 10pm!! — 🌸 (@honeybunnyy2) September 6, 2018

Yaar colours, tell us ki #bepannaah will start right after or before bigboss. U cant possibly be tampering with our time slot goddammit 🙁 — JenShad ❤️ (@sadia_jenshad) September 6, 2018

I think u don't bother about other shows. Plz its a request #Bepannaah ko he scapegoat mat banna dena Sir, by changing time slot 2 10:30 give proper time slot 2 our show. What r ur plans about this show please clear it. We r already suffering due 2 changing time n fake media news — Sonia KN (@SoniaKN10) September 6, 2018

Please don’t change the timing of #Bepannaah show … please its our humble request from all Adiya fans — Racchna Lohani (@RLohani25) September 6, 2018

This season will come to you as a cheesecake with a topping of sweetness and filling of heavy crunch.

As speculated, the contestants of the Bigg Boss 12 will include Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa as a couple and their combined fee will be Rs 50 lakh per week, out of which Bharti is getting Rs 35 lakh while Haarsh is getting Rs 15 lakh per week. Other than that, Uttaran star Tinaa Dattaa is expected to come. also, If all goes well, Tanushree Dutta would participate with her sister Ishita Dutta. A major buzz has been created for cricketer Sreesanth’s entry in this twelveth season of Bigg Boss. Some other names could be Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Danny D with Mahika Sharma, Scarlett M Rose, Srishty Rode, Shaleen Bhanot and Subuhi Joshi.

