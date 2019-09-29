Bigg Boss 13 premiere live updates: Finally, the wait is over! The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss season 13 is all set to premiere today. Just like other seasons Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan will be seen hosting this season. As per reports, the 13th season will feature only celebrities and no commoners, it will be interesting to watch stars fighting with each other to stay in the show for three months and till the grand finale. The new season has already created a lot of buzz on social media and fans are looking forward to knowing all the latest updates.

Many names of Bollywood stars have come up including Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz Gill, Diljit Kaur, Ashwini Kaul, Wajid Khan, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh among others but the final list of contestants is still awaited.

This time the Bigg Boss house has been shifted from Lonavala to Mumbai Film City and pictures and videos of the house are already viral on the internet. It is expected that Madhuri Dixit will be seen with Salman Khan on the premiere night. Viewers can watch the first episode of the reality show tonight on Colours channel at 9 pm. For all the live updates of the premiere stay tuned to NewsX.

Live Updates

