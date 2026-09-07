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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Fees: How Much Is The Superstar Charging To Host The Show?

Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Fees: How Much Is The Superstar Charging To Host The Show?

Salman Khan has returned as the host of Bigg Boss 20, but how much is he reportedly earning this season? Here’s what is known about his fee and earlier Bigg Boss paycheques.

Bigg Boss 20-Salman Khan (Photo:X)
Bigg Boss 20-Salman Khan (Photo:X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 15:28 IST

Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Fees:  Salman Khan has made his return to the Bigg Boss 20 as its host, and just like the participants and surprises within the house, his fees have become a huge topic of discussion. The Bollywood icon has been linked with the Hindi version of Bigg Boss for quite some time now, and has become virtually synonymous with the TV reality show. But what is the amount that Salman has reportedly charged to host Bigg Boss 20?

How Much Is Salman Khan Charging For Bigg Boss 20?

As per multiple sources, Salman Khan has been offered around Rs 120 crore for an entire season of Bigg Boss 20. Nevertheless, this figure has not yet been officially verified. So far, there has been no official word from either Salman Khan or the Bigg Boss producers about how much Salman Khan will earn this time. The producer of Bigg Boss, Rishi Negi, has stated earlier that any actor’s contract is confidential.

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What Is Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Fee Per Episode?

Though there have been search trends related to the salary of Salman Khan per episode of Bigg Boss 20, the Rs 120 crores that have been quoted are per the season, not per episode. This implies that unless we know how many episodes Salman Khan will host in the season, the calculations will not be accurate. Salman Khan mainly comes on weekends and special parts of the show.

How Much Did Salman Khan Charge In Earlier Bigg Boss Seasons?

The salary of Salman has seen a significant rise since he started working for Bigg Boss. For his first few seasons with the reality show, it is believed that the salary for each episode was around Rs. 2.5 crore. Thereafter, many high numbers have surfaced as part of his contract, given his involvement with Bigg Boss.

It has been reported that the salary of Salman for Bigg Boss 17 was around Rs. 200 crore, whereas the salary for Bigg Boss 18 was almost Rs. 250 crore. Like the salary of Bigg Boss 20, these numbers have not been officially confirmed.

Salman Khan Returns As Face Of Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, with Salman once again welcoming a fresh batch of contestants into the house. Over the years, his Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have become a major part of the franchise, with Salman questioning contestants, addressing controversies and delivering his take on events inside the house.

For now, Rs 120 crore remains the widely reported figure for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 contract, but until either the superstar or the makers disclose the details, it should be treated as an estimated and reported fee rather than an official number.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Viral Video: Singer Reacts After Fan Puts His Name Next To ‘Ik Onkar’

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Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Fees: How Much Is The Superstar Charging To Host The Show?
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Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Fees: How Much Is The Superstar Charging To Host The Show?

Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Fees: How Much Is The Superstar Charging To Host The Show?

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Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Fees: How Much Is The Superstar Charging To Host The Show?
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