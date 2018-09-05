The couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa is the first 'jodi' for Bigg Boss season 12. Recently Salman Khan introduced them on the grand launch of the show. Bharti even confirmed her presence in the show. Now the latest buzz in the air that the couple has asked for a lumpsum money for the show. Check out the whole details.

After Nach Baliye 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to make a comeback on the small screen in Bigg Boss season 12 after their marriage to entertain their fans. At the grand launch of Bigg Boss season 12, Salman Khan even confirmed their entry. Now, every single detail regarding the couple has become a hot scoop. A speculation is rife that Bharti and Haarsh reportedly, asked a hefty amount together for the show and the channel also immediately nodded for the same.

A source told Bollywood life that after Danny D and Mahika Sharma, they were the highest paid on the show. Bharti would be getting Rs 30 lakh per week while Haarsh would get around Rs 15 lakhs. So, together they would make half a crore every week.

This is quite a lump sum money, but it’s quite obvious owing to their massive popularity among fans. In Nach Baliye season 8, the couple had asked for Rs 30 lakh.

In case you didn’t know, she is also amongst the 100 highest paid entertainers in the country in the Forbes List.

While talking about her strategy during the grand launch, Bharti told Salman Khan that she wanted to win even if husband lost in the process. Also, she didn’t want to become a tantrum queen. Not just it, she jokingly said ever since she got married, the channel Colors had taken care of the bills.

Adding to it, Bharti revealed that there was a link between Salman Khan, Bigg Boss and her husband Harsh. As Salman Khan scolded people in Weekend Ka Vaar, her mother-in-law scolded me. She got married to a writer because writers’ kids turn out to be like Salman Khan.

The show will premiere on September 16. It will air for three months from Mon-Fri at 10:30 pm, and Sat-Sun at 9 pm on Colors TV. We simply can’t contain our excitement to watch the show. What about you?

