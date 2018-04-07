Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi has begun hearing the arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea in the Jodhpur Sessions Court as scheduled. Khan's sister Alvira and bodyguard Shera are present at the court. Judge Joshi and Dev Kumar Khatri who sentenced him to 5 years in jail are amongst the 87 judicial officers who have been transferred in Rajasthan.

Salman Khan’s bail plea in the Blackbuck Poaching Case is underway, the prosecution is saying that bail should be rejected because the eyewitness proves that the Bollywood superstar is guilty of the crime, for which he has been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by the Jodhpur Sessions Court. Khan’s sister Alvira and bodyguard Shera are present at the court. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi is scheduled to hear actor Salman Khan’s bail plea on the blackbuck poaching case where he has been sentenced 5 years in jail and fine of Rs 10,000. Judge Joshi and Dev Kumar Khatri who sentenced him to 5 years in jail are amongst the 87 judicial officers who have been transferred in Rajasthan. Joshi will be replaced by judge Chandra Kumar Songara and will be transferred from Jodhpur to Siroh. The Bollywood actor has spent the two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail.

CJM Dev Kumar Khatri who sentenced five years imprisonment has gone to meet Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi in his chamber. Joshi is scheduled to hear the bail plea of Salman Khan. Prosecution lawyer Pokar Ram Vishnoi was quoted saying to CNN-News18, “Yes, Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi will hear the case today.” Meanwhile, Defence Chief Counsel Mahesh Bohra, who is heading Salman’s defence team, referring to the transfer of Judge Joshi, said, “There is nothing that prevents Judge Joshi from giving the order. Our arguments have concluded, and today we are expecting the order. Even if the transfer does get effective, we will pitch for the order today.”

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who got convicted by Jodhpur Court on Wednesday in the 1988 blackbuck poaching case. The actor has been sentenced to five years in jail and is sent to the Jodhpur Central Jail. Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on the intervening night of 1-2 October in 1998 in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. While the actor is facing the charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act other actors have been booked under Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

