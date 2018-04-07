Salman Khan skipped his dinner on Thursday and refused to eat the gram and porridge which is served to all the other inmates on Friday morning. He went off to sleep around midnight and got up for a few minutes at 6.30am when the jail siren sounded. He went back to sleep and got up at 8.30am, Jail superintendent Vikram Singh was quoted saying.

When a senior jail officer visited him late Thursday evening to ask if he needs a doctor, restless Khan politely refused and lay down on the mat on the floor. Jail superintendent Vikram Singh was quoted saying, “He went off to sleep around midnight and got up for a few minutes at 6.30am when the jail siren sounded. He went back to sleep and got up at 8.30am.” Salman asked the staff whether he is allowed to purchase something from the jail canteen. “He asked for a glass of milk and bread, which was given to him,” said Singh. He further added, “At 11.30am he was informed that the court will decide on his bail application on Saturday. He then skipped lunch.”

Although the actor missed three meals, it was surprising to see that the actor started working out in the scorching heat soon after meeting actress Preity Zinta and his sisters Arpita and Alvira in the afternoon. He started his exercise at 3:30 pm and continued till 6:30 pm. An officer was quoted saying, “He has been given extra security. So, unlike other prisoners, he is not supposed to come out and take his dinner. He was served dinner inside his ward.” In the evening, Khan told the authorities that he wanted to take bath, it was soon organized in the ward itself. “He is a tough man. He has been drinking water that is provided for every prisoner,” said an officer.

The actor could not speak to his parents. “Every prisoner is allowed to speak to relatives on the phone on one of the two numbers provided by him. On his arrival, Salman had given the numbers of his father and his mother Sushila. But there was no reply on both the numbers. He will try the numbers again on Saturday,” said Jail superintendent Vikram Singh.

