Superstar Salman Khan and the star cast of Hum Saath Saath Hain on Thursday arrived in Jodhpur where the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court will announce the verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case against the stars for killing two blackbucks. He has been convicted for the Blackbuck poaching case on April 5.

Bollywood star Salman Khan, along with the star cast of Hum Saath Saath Hain, arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday where the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Thursday convicted the star in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Actors including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were acquitted. The 52-year-old actor was earlier shooting for his upcoming film Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. Final arguments of the 20-year-old case were completed in the trial court on March 28, 2018, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri reserved the judgement for April 5, 2018.

Here’s a synopsis of what has happened in the blackbuck poaching case:

1998

On October 2, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam were accused of killing two blackbucks while shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

2006

On April 10, the superstar was convicted in the blackbuck hunting case with a fine and five years in jail. Salman Khan spent a week in a Jodhpur jail before being granted a bail.

On August 31, the actor was ordered to not leave the country without formal permission from Rajasthan court.

2016

On July 25, he was acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court of all the charges in the blackbuck poaching case. As per the High Court, there was no evidence to prove that the two blackbucks were shot dead by the actor’s licensed gun.

On November 11, Rajasthan government challenged the acquittal of Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case. The top court agreed to fast-track the plea.

2018

On April 5, a Jodhpur court delivered the verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case against actor Salman Khan. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were also present for the hearing.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App