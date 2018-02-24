Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has blamed his good friend Sooraj Barjatya's films for remaining single. At a latest event, Salman revealed that because of films like Hum Aapke Hai Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hai, wedding ceremonies have become expensive and he cannot afford it, which is the reason why he is still single.

Blaming filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya who directed films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hai, Salman said, “Because of his films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain weddings have become such a big thing that people started spending lakhs and lakhs and crores and crores in getting somebody married. I can’t afford it. That’s the reason I’m single.” The statement especially comes as a shocker after the megastar hosted a grand destination wedding for his younger sister Arpita at Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, which is considered as one of the most expensive wedding banquets in the country.

With the blockbuster success of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, the megastar has also emerged as the first Bollywood actor to register his three films in the Rs 300 crore club. On the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for Remo D’ Souza’s directorial Race 3 along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah. After which, he will start working on his upcoming projects like Bharat, Kick 2 and Dabangg 3.

