Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera’s Son Abir Singh Gets His Bollywood Debut? Here’s What We Know About ‘Tarzan’

Gurmeet Singh Jolly, commonly known as Shera, Salman Khan’s long-time bodyguard, may soon have his son Abir Singh making his way into Bollywood as an actor. According to recent reports, Abir will be making his acting debut through a movie named Tarzan, which will star Sooraj Pancholi as well. Nevertheless, the details of the movie, including the name of the production company, the director, and the full cast are not officially confirmed yet.

Once again, the focus is on the Bollywood debut of Abir, considering the connection of Salman Khan with him over the years.

Is Abir Singh Making His Bollywood Debut With Tarzan?

It has been recently reported that Abir Singh has gotten Tarzan for his debut film. It has also been stated that Sooraj Pancholi is a part of the cast for the movie. But currently, there is no much information available about this film. The director of the film as well as the production company is yet to be revealed and it is also uncertain if Salman Khan and Salman Khan Films will be a part of this film.

Salman Khan Had Plans To Launch Shera’s Son Earlier

This is not the first instance when news of Abir making it to Bollywood has come up. In 2022, there were reports that Salman himself was taking up the task of scouting the right launch vehicle for Shera’s son. Director Satish Kaushik was reported to be the director of the film, while Salman was also said to be on the lookout for the right actress.

The film was supposed to go into production in 2023, no formal announcement came later. Satish Kaushik died in March 2023, following which there was no news about the movie anymore. Years ago, Salman himself had talked about helping Shera’s son join the world of films.

Abir Singh Has Already Worked With Salman Khan

Abir is not completely new to filmmaking. Before reports about his acting debut emerged, he worked behind the camera as an assistant director on Salman Khan’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan.

The experience gave him an early look at film production before his possible transition to acting. Abir, who has also been referred to as Tiger in older reports, has frequently been seen with Salman and shares a close bond with the superstar because of Shera’s decades-long association with him.

Sooraj Pancholi Could Join Abir In Tarzan

Another interesting part of the reported casting is Sooraj Pancholi. Sooraj made his Bollywood debut opposite Athiya Shetty in the 2015 romantic action film Hero. The film was produced by Salman Khan Films, making him another actor whose launch had a strong Salman connection.

If the reports surrounding Tarzan turn out to be accurate, it would bring Sooraj together with another newcomer who has long been expected to receive Salman’s backing. However, whether Salman himself is involved in Tarzan remains unanswered.

Will Salman Khan Launch Abir Singh After All?

Salman Khan has helped introduce several actors to Hindi cinema over the years. Sonakshi Sinha made her debut opposite him in Dabangg, while actors including Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl and Aayush Sharma have appeared in projects backed by Salman Khan Films.

That history makes Abir’s debut particularly interesting. For now, Tarzan appears to have revived a Bollywood debut that has been discussed for years. But until the makers officially announce the project, the biggest question remains: will Salman Khan finally launch Shera’s son himself, or will Abir begin his acting career under a different banner?

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