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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan Celebrates Sanjay Dutt With Heartfelt Birthday Post, Calls Him His ‘Bada Bhai’

Salman Khan Celebrates Sanjay Dutt With Heartfelt Birthday Post, Calls Him His ‘Bada Bhai’

Salman Khan has given fans another glimpse of his decades-long friendship with Sanjay Dutt. Days after the actor's birthday, Salman shared a warm embrace with his "Baba" on Instagram, accompanied by an emotional note that celebrated their bond and left fans nostalgic about one of Bollywood's most enduring friendships.

Salman Khan Celebrates Sanjay Dutt With Heartfelt Birthday Post (Photo: X)
Salman Khan Celebrates Sanjay Dutt With Heartfelt Birthday Post (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 13:09 IST

Friendships in Bollywood are often tested by time, changing careers and public scrutiny. But the bond between Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt continues to stand out. On Friday night, Salman reminded fans why the two remain one of Hindi cinema’s most loved duos by sharing a heartfelt birthday post for his longtime friend.

Although Sanjay Dutt celebrated his birthday on July 29, Salman’s message arrived a few days later—but it carried all the warmth fans have come to associate with their relationship. The post quickly went viral, with fans calling it a celebration of one of Bollywood’s strongest friendships.

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Salman Khan’s emotional birthday wish for Sanjay Dutt

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture of himself hugging Sanjay Dutt, with both actors smiling as they embraced. His caption reflected their easy camaraderie and years of friendship. “Babaaaaa forever baba aur baba, baba hota hai.” He went on to write, “Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba… mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt. Allah, Bhagwan, Jesus sab iss aadmi ko khush rakhain. I love you, Baba.”

The candid post struck a chord with fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with heart emojis and nostalgic messages recalling the duo’s memorable on-screen chemistry.

A friendship that has lasted over three decades

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have shared a close friendship since the early 1990s. Beyond their off-screen bond, the actors have also worked together in several films, including Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai and Yeh Hai Jalwa. Over the years, both stars have frequently spoken about their mutual admiration, often referring to each other with affection during interviews and public appearances.

Their latest Instagram moment is another reminder that, despite the industry’s changing dynamics, some friendships have remained remarkably constant.

What’s next for Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt?

On the professional front, Salman has been working on Maatrubhumi, though recent reports suggest the much-awaited war drama could be pushed to 2027 following production delays.

Sanjay Dutt, meanwhile, has had a busy year with projects including Raja Shivaji, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Aakhri Sawal. He is also preparing for Khalnayak Returns, the sequel to his iconic 1993 blockbuster Khal Nayak, which marks the return of his celebrated character, Ballu Balram.  While fans eagerly await their next films, Salman’s heartfelt post has once again proved that some of Bollywood’s most memorable stories unfold away from the camera.

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Salman Khan Celebrates Sanjay Dutt With Heartfelt Birthday Post, Calls Him His ‘Bada Bhai’

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Salman Khan Celebrates Sanjay Dutt With Heartfelt Birthday Post, Calls Him His ‘Bada Bhai’

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Salman Khan Celebrates Sanjay Dutt With Heartfelt Birthday Post, Calls Him His ‘Bada Bhai’
Salman Khan Celebrates Sanjay Dutt With Heartfelt Birthday Post, Calls Him His ‘Bada Bhai’
Salman Khan Celebrates Sanjay Dutt With Heartfelt Birthday Post, Calls Him His ‘Bada Bhai’
Salman Khan Celebrates Sanjay Dutt With Heartfelt Birthday Post, Calls Him His ‘Bada Bhai’

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