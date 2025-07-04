Live Tv
Salman Khan Cleverly Drops Poster Of His Upcoming Movie Battle of Galwan, Internet Loses Calm

Salman Khan Cleverly Drops Poster Of His Upcoming Movie Battle of Galwan, Internet Loses Calm

Bollywood star Salman Khan will play an Indian Army officer in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 India-China border clash. Salman unveiled a gripping motion poster showing his intense look. The film honors the sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers at Galwan Valley.

Salman Khan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
July 4, 2025 22:13:22 IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to don the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial ‘Battle of Galwan’.

On Friday evening, Salman took to social media and announced the project by unveiling a powerful motion poster.

The announcement video showcases Salman with bloodstains on his face and sheer patriotism in his eyes. It further elaborates on the film’s theme, which is based on Galwan valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

20 Indian soldiers died during the Galwan valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and undertook a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a “possible” Chinese aggression.

Since the clashes, India and China have disengaged from various border areas steadily, and have also created a buffer zone in various areas.

Sharing the film’s poster, Salman on Instagram wrote, “#GalwanValley.”

Last night, he shared an intense picture of himself on social media. However, it wasn’t just his look but a poster on the table behind Salman that caught everyone’s attention. It’s a poster from his film ‘Battle of Galwan’.

“Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan. In English…you translate. (Work hard in the right direction. He will be kind to them and will make them a wrestler of their skill),” He captioned. More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.  

