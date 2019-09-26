Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva are all set to collaborate for the third time after films like Wanted and Dabangg 3. Recently, Salman Khan has confirmed his Eid release with Dabangg 3 director Prabhu Deva. Read the entire details below–

After making headlines by collaborating and then shelving his film with Bhansali, Salman Khan is all set to astonish his fans with something innovative on Eid 2020. Earlier, there were speculations that Salman Khan will be doing Kick 2 with Sajid, however, it seems that the superstar has an interesting plan for this Eid. Recently, Salman Khan confirmed his Eid release with Prabhu Deva.

If the reports turn out to be true, this will serve as the third collaboration of Salman and Prabhu after films Wanted and Dabangg 3. Moreover, Salman has also denied the speculations that suggest that the title of the film is Radhe. So it seems that finally after a long time it is a sigh of relief for all the Salman Khan fans who have been eagerly waiting for the superstar’s next project.

Currently, Salman Khan is busy giving final shape to his film Dabangg 3 with the team. The film features Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Kichacha Sudeep and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles which will hit the theatres on December 20. There are a lot of expectations from the film as Dabangg 3 serves as the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. Moreover, the film will be dubbed in Telugu Kannada and Tamil.

After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will also take forward the work of Kick 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala and might share the screens with Jacqueline Fernandez. Talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after shelving Inshallah, Bhansali has started working with Alia Bhatt on his next titled Gangubai. Earlier, the role was given to Priyanka Chopra, but then Bhansali featured Alia Bhatt in the film.

Till now, neither Salman Khan nor Bhansali has revealed the main reason behind shelving their film Inshallah. Reports reveal that Salman Khan wanted certain changes in the script, but Sanjay Leela Bhansali denied to the further changes in the story.

