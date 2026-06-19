Salman Khan Continued Shooting Sikandar Amid Baba Siddique’s Death And Rib Injury, Reveals Co-Star: ‘He Was In Pain’

For much of 2024, Salman Khan found himself navigating a series of personal and professional challenges that rarely became visible on screen. While audiences watched the superstar headline Sikandar, the actor was reportedly coping with grief, security concerns, and a painful physical injury behind the scenes.

Now, months after the film’s release, Sikandar actor Vishal Vashishtha has shed light on what he witnessed during production, describing a period when Salman continued reporting to work despite enduring what he called one of the most difficult phases of his life. The revelations have reignited discussion around the circumstances surrounding the film’s shoot, particularly in the aftermath of the murder of politician and Salman Khan’s close friend, Baba Siddique.

What Did Vishal Vashishtha Reveal About Salman Khan’s Condition On Set?

Speaking in a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Vishal recalled seeing Salman struggle physically while continuing to complete demanding scenes. According to the actor, Salman was dealing with both emotional and physical exhaustion during the production schedule. “He was mentally and emotionally drained, and physically as well; he was going through a lot,” Vishal said, adding that the actor often underwent physiotherapy sessions between takes. The actor revealed that Salman would finish scenes despite visible discomfort and then immediately return for treatment to remain mobile enough to continue filming.

“He would walk slowly and somehow finish the scene. The moment the director called cut, he would go back and get physiotherapy done,” Vishal recalled. The comments offer a rare glimpse into the realities of big-budget film production, where schedules often continue despite unforeseen personal crises.

How Did Baba Siddique’s Death Impact Salman Khan?

The timing of Sikandar’s shoot coincided with a deeply distressing period in Salman’s personal life. In October 2024, veteran politician and businessman Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai. His death shocked political circles as well as the Hindi film industry, where he was known for maintaining close relationships with several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan. The actor and Siddique shared a long-standing friendship spanning decades. Industry insiders frequently described Siddique as one of Salman’s closest confidants.

Following the incident, security concerns around Salman intensified significantly. Reports suggested that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had previously issued threats against the actor, remained under investigation in connection with broader criminal activities. The murder prompted authorities to strengthen security arrangements around Salman, dramatically altering his daily routine and public appearances.

What Injury Was Salman Khan Dealing With During Sikandar?

Alongside emotional stress, Salman was also reportedly recovering from a painful rib injury. According to Vishal, the injury affected even routine movements, making seemingly simple actions difficult during filming. He claimed there were days when getting up from a chair or sitting down required considerable effort. Action sequences, which form a major part of Sikandar, reportedly had to be scheduled carefully to accommodate the actor’s recovery process.

“Even getting up from a chair and sitting down was very difficult for him,” Vishal said. The actor added that Salman’s condition gradually improved toward the final phase of filming, allowing him to perform more physically demanding scenes.

Why Is This Story Resonating With Fans?

Salman Khan has built much of his public image around resilience and larger-than-life screen presence. However, Vishal’s account presents a more human side of the superstar, one dealing with grief, health issues and constant security concerns while continuing to fulfil professional commitments. The revelation has struck a chord with fans online, many of whom have praised the actor’s dedication despite the circumstances surrounding the production.

It also highlights the immense pressure faced by major film stars, whose personal struggles often remain hidden behind carefully managed public appearances and promotional campaigns.

What Is Next For Salman Khan?

While Sikandar generated significant attention during its release, discussions around the film continue because of the circumstances surrounding its production. For Salman Khan, the period appears to have been defined as much by personal hardship as professional responsibility. If Vishal Vashishtha’s account is any indication, the actor’s commitment to completing the film came at a considerable personal cost.

And for fans, the story behind Sikandar may ultimately prove as compelling as the film itself.