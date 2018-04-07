My daughter Sonakshi (Sinha) reached Salman’s home much earlier than me and spent a lot more time with the family. We are very close to the Khan family and have the highest regards for Salman and his parents, Shatrughan Sinha was quoted saying. Although the actor was happy that the other four actors including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Soni were acquitted but he considers the punishment for the actor too hard.

Bollywood Super Salman Khan was on April 5 convicted by the Jodhpur Court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The actor was sentenced five years of imprisonment and fine of Rs 10000. While all the relatives and friends are pouring their love and support to the family, megastar Shatrughan Sinha was quoted saying, “My daughter Sonakshi (Sinha) reached Salman’s home much earlier than me and spent a lot more time with the family. We are very close to the Khan family and have the highest regards for Salman and his parents.”

“I spent a lot of time with Salim Saab on Thursday evening. It is always a pleasure to spend time with him. He is so well-informed. I call him Salim Pandit. The current crisis (Salman’s imprisonment) has not made him lose his sense of humour at all. He was full of life and very optimistic about his son’s release soon. We all are.” The actor turned politician further added, “With due respects to the legal process and to the honourable judge, I feel Salman has suffered enough in this case. What is his crime? And it’s not just a five-year sentence that seems very harsh to me. It is actually twenty years since Salman has been in and out of Jodhpur courts and prison. Plus the five years that the Honourable Judge has awarded him now. So it’s, in reality, a total of 25 years’ sentence.” “There were others with Salman that night when he is alleged to have gone hunting in Jodhpur. He couldn’t have gone alone. His friends must have been with him in the alleged crime. Why have they been let off without a sentence?,“ he said.

Although Sinha “Saif (Ali Khan), Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, are all wonderful human beings. But so is Salman. He is one of the kindest most generous human beings I’ve seen. Always ready to help the needy… Why give him a prison cell when there’s so much he can do from the outside? Give him community work as punishment. He will happily do it,” Sinha said.

