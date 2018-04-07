Sonam Kapoor starred in Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo recently took to her official Twitter account to voice out in support of him. She posted a picture of the duo from their Prem Ratan Dhan Payo promotion days and wrote, You are the best! Always by your side. Katrina Kaif is likely to visit the actor in Jodhpur as the actress has canceled all her appointments

Salman Khan conviction: You are the best! Always by your side, tweets Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor follows the footsteps of legendary stars Shatrughan Sinha and Jaya Bachchan to voice out the support for megastar Salman Khan after his conviction on blackbuck poaching case. The 1998 case which ended as a shock for all the fans and Bollywood fraternity on April 5 with Khan being sentenced 5 years imprisonment and fine of Rs 10000. According to the fans and Shatrughan Sinha, the sentence was a too harsh for the actor. He is paying a heavy price for being Salman, said Shatrughan.

Sonam Kapoor starred in Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo recently took to her official Instagram account to voice out in support of him. She posted a picture of the duo from their Prem Ratan Dhan Payo promotion days and wrote, “You are the best! Always by your side.” While few took to social media, there were celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez who were seen visited Salman house to be by actor’s family. While Preity Zinta, Arpita Khan and Alvira visited him at Jodhpur Central jail.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who got convicted by Jodhpur Court on Wednesday in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The actor has been sentenced to five years in jail and is sent to the Jodhpur Central Jail. Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on the intervening night of 1-2 October in 1998 in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

