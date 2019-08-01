Bollywood actor Salman Khan was the first to star in the remake of iconic Bollywood movie Satte Pe Satta but could not as he did not have the dates.

It is the era of remakes in Bollywood and just like Judwaa, Coolie No 1, Agnipath, Devdas, Umrao Jaan, Golmaal, Zanjeer, and Don, there might be a remake of Bollywood blockbuster Satte Pe Satta which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in lead roles.

According to latest media reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was going to step into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes for the remake of iconic movie Satte Pe Satta but things did not fall in place as Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan did not have Salman’s dates when filmmaker Rajesh Vasani wanted to start the movie.

However, according to latest media reports, Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan will be starring in the remake of Satte Pe Satta. However, it was Bollywood actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan who first wanted to get the rights for the remake of the movie but unfortunately did not get the right dates from Salman Khan.

Satte Pe Satta was an iconic movie which was a sleeper hit starring legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in lead roles. Salman Khan, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest movie Bharat, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 which is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and is being backed by Arbaaz Khan.

The movie stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead and is one of the most anticipated movies of this year which is slated to hit the silver screen in December this year.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial venture Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood who is known for delivering back to back blockbusters such as Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, among many others. He has a massive fan following across the globe.

