In a recent interview with the new permanent guest on the Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh revealed that Salman Khan tends to crack a lot of jokes on himself before anyone else can. Read the article to know more.

Popular television personality Archana Puran Singh has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest on the Kapil Sharma Show. In a recent interview, when she was asked about the show producer, Salman Khan’s penchant to crack jokes, Archana revealed that the actor laughs at himself more than anyone else.

When Archana Puran Singh was asked whether Salman Khan cracks jokes when he is off camera, she replied by saying that not many celebrities can laugh at jokes targetted at themselves. One of these is Anil Kapoor while the other is Salman Khan.

The former Comedy Circus judge stated that Salman Khan regularly cracks jokes on himself much before anyone else does. Sharing an anecdote she said that Salman Khan had admitted on a show that he had once made a film to pay for Rs.1500 he had borrowed from a friend. But he ended up losing much more money than he had initially borrowed.

She went on to say that Salman’s younger brother also Sohail Khan shares the same proclivity to for self-deprecating humor, cracking jokes on himself if his films are not satisfactory. Archana also revealed that the most entertaining person on the set of the Kapil Sharma Show is Kapil Sharma himself, saying that he has immense depth and maturity which is what makes him a true entertainer. The new guest is sure to add to the laughs in the Kapil Sharma Show.

Archana Puran Singh has most recently been seen in her 2019 role in the TV series My Name Ijj Lakhan as Lakhan’s mother Radha.

