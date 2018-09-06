A 24-year-old mentally challenged woman from Uttrakhand raised the bar of craziness as she travelled all the way to Mumbai just because she wanted to marry Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The woman left her home on August 11 and after a few days, she landed in Mumbai just to meet Salman Khan.

Salman Khan has a huge and crazy crowd of followers and all of them follow their favourite star with unconditional love and passion. Recently, a 24-year-old mentally challenged woman from Uttrakhand raised the bar of craziness as she travelled all the way to Mumbai just because she wanted to marry Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Well, the story behind this is more chilling once you get to know it. The woman left her home on August 11 and after a few days, she landed in Mumbai. The moment she reached the city of dreams, she went to the Galaxy Apartment where Salman Khan lives. However, the security guards did not allow to enter the building.

After that, she was noticed by several commuters walking aimlessly on the bridge on the Eastern Freeway, who later informed the police regarding her. She was then taken into custody by the Sewry police. A medical examination revealed that the woman was suffering from a mental illness.

ALSO READ: Namaste England trailer LIVE updates: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer to release at 12 PM

Soon after, the police began an investigation to find her family. During the initial interrogation, the woman revealed that she has come to Mumbai to marry Salman Khan. Later on August 29, she gave police officials a few mobile numbers and one of them belonged to her father.

The next day, her father reached Mumbai and after verification, the police handed over the woman to her father. The entire incident was something really for all the B-town fans out there. Well, we are quite aware of the craziness that comes with Bollywood fans like writing letters with their blood to following the actors everywhere they go.

However, after the incident, we hope that Salman Khan will soon get some time out of his busy schedule to meet the woman. Earlier on Thursday, Salman Khan was in Goa for the launch event of Bigg Boss season 12.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput blessed with a baby boy, tweeple congratulate the couple

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More