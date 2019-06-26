Salman Khan Instagram video: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of those actors in Bollywood who connects with the masses easily. That is why with 23.8m followers, the actor has become the most followed celebrity on social media. In case you wonder popularity mantra behind him then, it's only one, that is his candid family photographs and videos. Irrespective of the occasion, the actor has always made sure to share photos and videos on Instagram. The latest one is also no less than a lovely post. Check this out.

Salman Khan Instagram video: Bollywood actor Salman Khan never misses an opportunity in sharing candid family photographs and videos on Instagram. the latest video is also a proof that the Bollywood Bhai needs no special occasion to share his family’s special occasion with the world. The video will also leave you mesmerizing. In the video, Salman Khan’s after Salim Khan can be seen singing on an old Bollywood melody, Suhaani Raat Dhal Chuki while Salman Khan can also be seen joining him.

In the caption, he had referred his father as The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of their family. Singing 1949 film Dulari song was originally sung by Mohammad Rafi. It was written by Shakeel Badayuni with music by Naushad. Starred by Sureshas Prem G. Shankar, Shyam Kumar, Madhubala, and Geeta Bali, the movie was a hit of the classic times.

Salim Khan has worked in various Bollywood superhits such as Sholay and Mr. India in collaboration with Javed Akhtar. Salman Khan has also a penchant for singing and he has often done playback singing for his movies. Salman had sung the title song Main Hoon Hero Tera of his production venture, Hero. His recent songs include Selfish in Race 3 and Jag Ghoomeya in Sultan.

This is not the only video that Salman Khan had shared on Instagram. he had shared several video and photographs on the social media. Recently, he took to his Instagram to share videos of his nephews: Sohail Khan’s sons Yohaan and Nirvaan, Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan and Arpita Khan’s son Ahil.

On the professional front, Salman Khan’s latest film Bharat crossed the Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. He is also currently shooting for his film titled Dabangg 3, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20.

