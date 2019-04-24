Salman Khan cycles across the roads of Mumbai, see photos: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan set the internet on fire after he was snapped on the streets of Mumbai. The city almost came to halt after seeing their favourite actor on the streets of the city. The actor, indeed, created a lot of headlines with his street appearance.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan was today snapped cycling on the roads of Mumbai. Usually, the Bharat actor prefers the gym to burn calories in his free time but today he went a step ahead of his fitness regime. Salman cycled his way out through the busy streets of Mumbai and it indeed sent his fans into a frenzy. The city almost came to halt after seeing their favourite actor on the streets of the city. The actor, indeed, created a lot of headlines with his street appearance.

In the pictures surfacing on several social media platforms, the actor can be seen donning black sports shorts paired with a jacket and a blue cap. A lot of people were seen stopping on the roads to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. Well, this was not the first time that the actor was spotted cycling on the roads of the city. Last year too, the actor came down on the streets in his dapper avatar. Here are some of the pictures doing the rounds on Instagram:

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film titled Bharat. This movie is the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie is slated to hit the silver screen on the occasion of Eid. In the movie, Salman will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif. The makers of the film have recently dropped the trailer of Bharat on Youtube.

The trailer crossed million views in the first hour of its release and became the talk of the town. The trailer has garnered over 31 million views till now. Salman Khan was last seen in Race 3 which was released in 2018. The movie didn’t gather good reviews from fans as well as from critics, but somehow it was a hit at the box office. Well, this time Salman Khan is ready to make milestone with Bharat. After Bharat, Salman will be seen in the third instalment of Dabangg opposite Sonakshi Sinha.

