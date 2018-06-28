Salman Khan's International tour Da-Bangg Reloaded started on June 22 in the USA. Bollywood celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and Daisy Shah along with Suit Suit Guru Randhawa are performing with Salman Khan in different cities of United States. According to sources close to the reloaded team, Race 3 star is making sure Fernandez and Kaif are don't cross their paths.

According to Mid-Day, the two beauties are preferring to keep to themselves while Khan is making sure that they don’t come face to face. In fact, their hotel rooms were booked at a distance from each other to avoid any kind of catfight.

