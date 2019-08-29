The Bollywood beauty Sonakshi Sinha recently posted stories on Instagram from the sets of Dabangg 3, in a photo shared by her, we can see the hunk Salman Khan sitting on the top of a bus lost in his own thoughts. Check out the picture now.

The superstar Salman Khan and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha are highly occupied with the shooting of their upcoming movie Dabangg 3 since last few months. The third installment of the highly-praised Dabangg series is expected to be a mass entertainer once again. The shooting of the film commenced from Maheshpur, MP and then moved to Mumbai. But in the last few days, the two stars were shooting in Jaipur along with the whole crew. While shooting there, Sonakshi used to share the BTS photographs and videos from the most-awaited film’s set.

Today, the Dabangg girl shared some more BTS videos and photos of the location where she was shooting for the film along with Salman. On her Instagram account, she posted stories of dancer-filmmaker Prabhu Deva and Salman from the film’s sets. In the photo, we can see Salman aka Chulbul Pandey lost in his thoughts while looking at the beautiful blue sky.

Salman can be seen sitting on top of a bus with some women dressed in traditional Rajasthani ghagra and musical instruments. In a green shirt paired with a green pant, Salman looks dapper with the black sunglasses which is ultimately an iconic element of the character Chulbul Pandey.

Dabangg 3 also features South star Kichcha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, Pramod Khanna in pivotal roles. Sudeep will be seen as the antagonist in the third installment of Dabangg series. Also, through this film, Salman will be launching Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee. While shooting at several places and locations, some fans of the actor leaked the videos from the sets and to avoid this, recently, it was reported that Salman wanted more security and high walls around the sets.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva who worked with Salman way back in 2009 in the film Wanted. Now, once again when the duo has collaborated, the expectations of the fans from the film has even raised more. The film is scheduled to release on December 20, 2020, and it’s unfortunate that we have to wait for more than a year.

