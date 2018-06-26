Salman Khan dance video on Munni Badnam Huyi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has set the stage on fire as he danced on his popular song Munni Badnam Huyi from Dabangg on his much-awaited Dabangg tour which is happening across Us and Canada. Salman, who is enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster Race 3, started the much-talked-about Dabangg tour from June 22 and will be performing across US and Canada along with his Dabngg gang which includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Prabhudeva, among many others.

Salman Khan’s dance videos from his grand Dabangg tour in the US have been breaking the internet. Several performances by the Race 3 actor have driven his fans crazy and a video from his latest performance in Los Angeles from the glamorous and starry event in which the superstar is seen dancing on the famous song Munni Badnaam Huyi from his popular film Dabangg has taken the Internet by storm. In the video, Salman is seeing doing his signature steps from the much-loved dance track which not only made fans present at the venue go crazy but has also made his fans across the globe hoot for him as his video went viral.

The actor gave a powerhouse performance at the star-studded event in LA last evening and ended his crazy dance performance by dancing on the tunes of the popular song from Sultan—Baby Ko Base Pasand Hai which added to all the madness. His fans kept cheering for his throughout the show ll thanks to his massive stardom.

Salman is one of the most celebrated Bollywood actors and has a massive fan base across the globe. His recent film Race 3 has done wonders at the box office and has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. The film has been helmed by Remo D’Souza and also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, among others.

Salman will soon start shooting for his forthcoming films Dabangg 3 and Bharat simultaneously from September and will also be seen in Kick 2 next year.

