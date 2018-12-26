Amid the ongoing celebrations, this video wreaks havoc on the Internet as it features Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail setting the dance floor on fire with their quirky dance moves. Ace designer Ashley Rebello posted the video Online and it has already been re-posted by several other Instagram users.

Khan brothers, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail share a very intimate bond with each other. We have seen a number of interviews featuring the wonderful trio sharing anecdotes of their childhood and adolescence together. Now, the trio is enjoying the days of their adulthood and they are nailing it like a pro. A video featuring three of them is doing the rounds on the photo and video sharing platform, Instagram and it is just too cute to handle.

As we already know, Dabangg Khan’s nephew Aahil Khan today hosted a grand Christmas bash where all the who and whose of Bollywood were invited. Among those who graced the star-studded event included Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Arpita Khan Sharma and AbRam. Amid the ongoing celebrations, this video wreaks havoc on the Internet as it features Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail setting the dance floor on fire with their quirky dance moves. Ace designer Ashley Rebello posted the video Online and it has already been re-posted by several other Instagram users. Take a look:

We bet you have never seen the trio grooving like this ever. On the work front, Salman Khan is currently wrapping up the shoot for his upcoming film Bharat, which will hit the silver screens on Eid next year. Till then, take a look at some other videos and pictures from Salman’s party.

