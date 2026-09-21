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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan Defends Katrina Kaif Over Post-Pregnancy Trolling, Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris Apologises – WATCH

Salman Khan Defends Katrina Kaif Over Post-Pregnancy Trolling, Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris Apologises – WATCH

Salman Khan called out social media trolls for targeting Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. Days after facing backlash for his remarks about the actor, Pakistani RJ Dr Ejaz Waris has issued a public apology.

Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 13:24 IST

The conversation around Katrina Kaif’s post-pregnancy appearance took another turn after Salman Khan addressed the trolling on Bigg Boss 20. The actor questioned why Katrina was being judged for her weight after recently becoming a mother. Soon after the episode aired, Pakistani RJ Dr Ejaz Waris, who had made remarks about Katrina’s appearance, apologised publicly.

Pakistani RJ Dr Ejaz Waris Apologises To Katrina Kaif

Waris had criticised Katrina’s appearance after she attended the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with husband Vicky Kaushal. His comments about her post-pregnancy weight drew backlash online, including from Pakistani actor Ali Zafar, who defended Katrina and criticised the focus on her body.  Following Salman’s comments on Bigg Boss 20, Waris shared an apology on social media. He said he had reflected on his remarks after hearing Salman mention him on the show and acknowledged that his words may have hurt Katrina and her fans.

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In a video, the RJ said he had made the comments casually while trying to create a “hook” for his reel. He maintained that body-shaming was not his intention but admitted that his words had caused hurt. He also apologised to Salman and others who were offended. Waris later disabled comments on the post.

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A post shared by D R E J A Z W A R I S (@drejazwaris)

What Did Salman Khan Say About Katrina’s Trolling?

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman questioned why people were focusing on Katrina’s weight when she had only recently entered motherhood. “Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight,” he said, adding that Katrina could get fit when she returned to films. He also said she should be given the space to spend time with her family.

Salman also took aim at anonymous social media accounts that target celebrities over their appearance. His comments came amid a broader discussion on trolling, body-shaming and the pressure placed on actors to maintain a particular image.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Welcomed Their First Child In 2025

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, son Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. Katrina largely stayed away from the public eye following the birth and recently made a public appearance with Vicky at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

The appearance triggered a wave of online commentary about her post-pregnancy body, turning what was meant to be a public outing into a fresh debate over celebrity scrutiny and unrealistic expectations around women’s bodies.

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Salman Khan Defends Katrina Kaif Over Post-Pregnancy Trolling, Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris Apologises – WATCH
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Salman Khan Defends Katrina Kaif Over Post-Pregnancy Trolling, Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris Apologises – WATCH

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Salman Khan Defends Katrina Kaif Over Post-Pregnancy Trolling, Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris Apologises – WATCH
Salman Khan Defends Katrina Kaif Over Post-Pregnancy Trolling, Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris Apologises – WATCH
Salman Khan Defends Katrina Kaif Over Post-Pregnancy Trolling, Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris Apologises – WATCH
Salman Khan Defends Katrina Kaif Over Post-Pregnancy Trolling, Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris Apologises – WATCH
Salman Khan Defends Katrina Kaif Over Post-Pregnancy Trolling, Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris Apologises – WATCH

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