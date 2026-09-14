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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Man Who Beats Women…’: Ex-Girlfriend Levels Serious Allegations Against Salman Khan, Says ‘Stop Worshipping Him…’

‘Man Who Beats Women…’: Ex-Girlfriend Levels Serious Allegations Against Salman Khan, Says ‘Stop Worshipping Him…’

Salman Khan’s former girlfriend Somy Ali once made serious allegations against the superstar and urged fans to “stop worshipping him”. Here’s what she claimed about their past relationship.

Salman Khan and Somy Ali (Image: X)
Salman Khan and Somy Ali (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 13:29 IST

Salman Khan has often found himself surrounded by controversies, but one of the most serious public accusations against the Bollywood superstar came from his former girlfriend Somy Ali. Back in August 2022, Somy shared a poster of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s Maine Pyar Kiya and posted a strongly worded message about a man she described as someone who beats women.

Although she did not directly name Salman in that particular post, the use of his film poster and her past relationship with him led to widespread interpretation that the message was aimed at the actor.

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What Did Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Say?

In the now widely reported Instagram post, Somy described the person she was referring to as a “women beater” and claimed that she was not the only woman involved. She then urged people to “stop worshipping him”.

The post quickly attracted attention because Somy and Salman had been in a relationship during the 1990s. She later deleted the post, but screenshots and reports about it continued to circulate online.

Somy Ali Made More Allegations Against Salman Khan

This was not the only time Somy publicly spoke about her former relationship. In later social media posts and interviews, she accused Salman of physical abuse during their years together and described the relationship in deeply negative terms.

In January 2023, Somy said that the years she spent with Salman were among the most difficult of her life and claimed that she had experienced physical and verbal abuse. These remain allegations made by Somy. They have not been established as facts through a court finding.

Why Did Somy Ali And Salman Khan Break Up?

Somy has previously said that she moved to India after becoming a fan of Salman Khan following the release of Maine Pyar Kiya. The two eventually entered a relationship that reportedly lasted for several years during the 1990s.

Over time, however, their relationship ended, and Somy later left India and stepped away from Bollywood. She eventually moved into social activism and has worked with survivors of domestic violence through her organisation.

Why Did The ‘Stop Worshipping Him’ Post Go Viral?

The post attracted massive attention because Salman enjoys one of the biggest fan followings in Indian cinema. Somy’s appeal to fans to stop “worshipping” the actor directly challenged the larger-than-life image surrounding him. The fact that she used a poster of Maine Pyar Kiya also made the target of the message appear obvious to many readers, despite her not mentioning Salman by name in the caption.

Somy Ali Has Repeatedly Spoken About Their Past

Over the years, Somy has continued to revisit her relationship with Salman through interviews and social media. She has said that speaking about her experiences is connected to her work with domestic violence survivors and has rejected suggestions that she raises the issue simply for attention.

At the same time, several of her posts targeting Salman have been deleted after being uploaded, adding another layer to the long-running controversy.

Where Does The Controversy Stand?

The claims surrounding Salman Khan and Somy Ali remain part of their complicated public history. Somy has repeatedly made serious allegations about how she says she was treated during their relationship.

However, those allegations should be understood as her account of events and not as legally proven findings. More than three decades after their relationship began, Somy’s old posts continue to resurface online and the “stop worshipping him” remark remains one of the strongest statements she has made about the Bollywood superstar.

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‘Man Who Beats Women…’: Ex-Girlfriend Levels Serious Allegations Against Salman Khan, Says ‘Stop Worshipping Him…’
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‘Man Who Beats Women…’: Ex-Girlfriend Levels Serious Allegations Against Salman Khan, Says ‘Stop Worshipping Him…’
‘Man Who Beats Women…’: Ex-Girlfriend Levels Serious Allegations Against Salman Khan, Says ‘Stop Worshipping Him…’
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