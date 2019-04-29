Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be next seen in Bharat, exercised his vote for the 17th Lok Sabha elections. His photos and videos from polling booth number 283 in Bandra, Mumbai have gone viral!

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of all times

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan exercised his vote on Monday at polling booth number 283 in Bandra, Mumbai for the 17th Lok Sabha elections. Photos and videos of Salman Khan from the polling booth have gone viral on social media and Bollywood Bhaijaan looks dapper in a blue T-shirt with black jeans and his smile is to die for!

Other Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Divya Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, Emraan Hashmi, Sonali Bendre, Dia Mirza, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Ajay Devgn, Manish Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol. Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Arjun Rampal, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Sunil Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, among others have cast their vote.

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Race 3, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bharat which is one of the most anticipated films of this year and has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is slated to hit the big screen on June 5 this year and also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu in key roles. The film will be releasing on Eid and is one of the most awaited films of 2019.

Apart from Bharat, Salman Khan will also be seen in Dabangg 3 which is slated to hit the big screen in December this year. Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of all times and is the biggest Bollywood superstar with a crazy fan following across the globe!

The trailer of his upcoming film Bharat created a lot of buzz on social media!

Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan casts his vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra, Mumbai. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/dg7TvYsyQL — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App