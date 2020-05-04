Recently, actor Salman Khan shares a video where he can be seen loading ration for the needy people. Actress Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Walusha De Sousa also join the initiative, watch

Actor Salman Khan recently shared a video, where he can be seen extending his helping hands towards the needy by sending ration to them. The bulk of ration was loaded on bullock carts and tractors, so that necessary item can be sent to nearby villages. However, Salman was not alone in this initiative but joined by rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Walusha De Souza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Niketan Madhok, Kamaal Khan, and others.

In the video, Salman along with his team formed a chain structure, where each one passes the ration sacks to load it on the vehicles. The work of donating food was done from his Panvel farmhouse as Salman with his family got stuck there after the lockdown was imposed nationwide, which has now further extended to May 17.

Salman shared the video on Instagram and thanked all the actresses for joining the initiative. Indeed, the Dabangg actor is leaving no stone unturned to help the nation. From creating awareness related to deadly COVID-19 to transferring amount in the accounts of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) workers, he is doing all as a responsible citizen.

The actor also developed a song, title Pyaar Karona, wherewith the help of music he is trying to make people understand no to flout the lockdown and the importance of maintaining social distancing, amid pandemic. Though he was at his farmhouse, Salman recorded his voice on phone and further, it was given to Mumbai studio.

