Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is facing intense online criticism after a recent tweet regarding the India-Pakistan ceasefire stirred outrage among netizens. The actor’s message, which said “Thank God for the ceasefire…”, was posted shortly after both nations agreed to end hostilities, following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam and India’s military retaliation under Operation Sindoor.

Ceasefire Tweet Sparks Outrage

The timing of Khan’s comment didn’t sit well with many online users. While the actor expressed relief over the de-escalation, his silence over the Pahalgam terror strike — which claimed multiple lives — triggered a strong reaction.

Social media users were quick to question why Khan chose to speak only about the ceasefire and not about the attack itself or the Indian Army’s military response.

Several accused him of showing concern for peace without acknowledging the pain, loss, and bravery of Indian soldiers and civilians affected by the violence.

Some users alleged that the actor’s post appeared to be more sympathetic toward Pakistan than to the Indian victims of the terror attack.

Tweet Deleted, But Screenshots Circulate Widely

As criticism mounted, Salman Khan deleted the post from his X profile. However, screenshots of the message had already gone viral across platforms.

Despite the backlash, Khan has not released any public statement clarifying his intent behind the post. He has also refrained from posting any follow-up message addressing the outrage.

The silence has further fueled debate, with many calling for celebrities to be more sensitive when commenting on national issues.

Operation Sindoor and the Road to Ceasefire

The ceasefire came after a week of intense military engagement between India and Pakistan.

India’s Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructure across the border in response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam. The operation saw the use of artillery, drones, and missile strikes.

Pakistan retaliated with assaults on Indian civilians, escalating tensions further.

Eventually, after India carried out decisive strikes on key Pakistani airbases, which reportedly inflicted significant damage on Pakistan’s Air Force, diplomatic channels opened.

A ceasefire agreement was reached following outreach from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations to his Indian counterpart.

