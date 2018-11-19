Bollywood actor Salman Khan's fan, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for making threatening calls to his employee. According to the latest reports, the fan wanted to meet Salman Khan and work with him. To accomplish his plan, the fan threatened Salman's employee for dire consequences if he did not extend his messages to the superstar.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Indian Film Industry. Be it ruling the silver screen with his Eid releases to entertaining the audience on the small screen every weekend with Bigg Boss’s Weekend Ka Vaar, the actor has garnered a massive fan following and his stardom extends all boundaries, which can sometimes turn against him.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, a huge fan of the superstar has been arrested by Mumbai Police for making threatening calls to one of his employees. As per latest reports, the fan wanted to meet Salman and eventually work with him in one of his production.

To make his plan meet a successful end, he called the employee to threaten him of dire consequences if he doesn’t forward his messages to Salman. Soon after the employee lodged a complaint, Mumbai Police took swift action and arrested the fan from Uttar Pradesh.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bharat co-starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and many more. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films along with T-Series and Reel Life Productions, Bharat is a remake of Korean film An Ode To My Father. The film is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on Eid 2019.

Along with Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen in upcoming films like Kick 2 and Dabangg 3.

