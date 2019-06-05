Bharat premiere, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff at Salman Khan Bharat Movie Premiere: Bollywood lovebirds Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have finally accepted their relationship in public after they came together at the premiere of Salman Khan's upcoming movie Bharat.

Salman Khan Bharat Movie Premiere: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-anticipated movie Bharat has finally been released today and since it has released on the special occasion of Eid, it is expected to have a massive opening at the box office. However, another interesting news is that at the Bharat premier on Tuesday—June 4, lovebirds Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff came together and it is believed that the couple has finally made it official.

Although Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are often spotted together on events, lunch and dinner dates, they never accepted their relationship in public and in all interviews, they both said that they are nothing more than good friends.

But now it looks like the cat is finally out of the bag and Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have made it official by coming together on the premiere of Bharat. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have worked together in Baaghi 2 which was a blockbuster. Their dating rumours have been doing rounds on social media for a long time but they always denied all dating speculations.

They both looked amazing at Bharat premier. While Disha sizzled in a sexy off-shoulder white top with blue denim ripped jeans, Tiger Shroff looked dapper in an all-black avatar.

Bharat stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and Disha Patani plays a key role in the movie. The film has released today and early reviews suggest that it is a good film with a great storyline. Bharat has been helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. Bharat has been backed by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit. Bharat is expected to witness a phenomenal run at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App